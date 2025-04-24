ABU DHABI: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, today announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with noon, the Middle East’s leading digital ecosystem, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As part of this initiative, ADNOC Distribution and noon will explore opportunities to enhance last-mile delivery through AI-powered logistics collaboration.

The collaboration was formalised at a ceremony held at ADNOC Distribution’s flagship Corniche service station in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of ADNOC Distribution, and Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of noon.

The partnership brings together ADNOC Distribution’s physical retail strength with noon’s AI-enabled logistics platform, which allows noon to optimize delivery operations through smarter inventory management, personalized recommendations and real-time route planning.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “This partnership marks a new chapter in ADNOC Distribution’s transformation. By combining our nationwide retail network with noon’s advanced digital and logistics capabilities, we are accelerating our journey to turn service stations into smart convenience hubs—powered by technology and focused on delivering real value to our customers and shareholders.”

Through this collaboration, new noon Minutes distribution centers will be placed at ADNOC Distribution service stations, reducing delivery times and expanding the reach of last-mile fulfilment across the UAE. For the first time, ADNOC Oasis products ordered via the ADNOC Distribution app will be delivered by noon riders, enhancing convenience and providing seamless digital-to-doorstep service to ADNOC customers.

This collaboration will also enable targeted recommendations through the ADNOC Rewards program, demonstrating ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to creating hyper-personalized experiences for its customers.

Faraz Khalid, CEO of noon, said: “Our collaboration with ADNOC Distribution is a major step forward in how we redefine convenience for customers in the UAE. By integrating our digital platforms with ADNOC Distribution’s unmatched infrastructure, we will continue to deliver unmatched speed, selection and reliability to our customers across the UAE. With ADNOC Distribution as a key strategic partner, noon is stronger and even better positioned to serve our customers.”

The event included a leadership walkthrough of key initiatives showcasing ADNOC Distribution’s evolution into a tech-enabled retail leader, including automated EV Plug + Charge, seamless Fill & Go fueling and Click & Collect in-app ordering for ADNOC Oasis products.

With 551 service stations and 373 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores across all seven emirates, ADNOC Distribution operates the most extensive mobility retail network in the UAE. The company offers a range of mobility and non-fuel services, including EV charging, car washes, and lube change, positioning it as a leader in the country's mobility retail and convenience space.

noon Minutes is redefining quick commerce in the region, with millions of ultra-fast deliveries across the UAE and KSA in under 15 minutes. From groceries to gadgets, it’s become the go-to for everyday essentials. This new partnership with ADNOC Distribution will help bring that speed and convenience to even more people across the UAE.

The collaboration underscores ADNOC Distribution’s broader strategy to expand non-fuel retail, grow digital channels, and enhance operational efficiency through the deployment of AI and digital projects across its business.