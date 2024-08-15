Muscat – Aisha bint Nasser al Afifi, a renowned social worker, opened a day club for the elderly people under her new initiative ‘Al Dar Darak’.

This special club, designed to offer comfort and companionship to seniors across Oman, aims to enhance their quality of life by fostering new social connections and providing a space for relaxation and enjoyment.

Aisha explained that the idea for Al Dar Darak initiative emerged from her desire to create a meaningful outlet for the elderly, particularly during the day. “The initiative was born out of a need to integrate the elderly into their communities, offering them care and attention while helping them fill their free time with beneficial activities,” she said.

The initiative also incorporated specifically designed health and psychological programmes to alleviate mental challenges associated with aging.

Aisha’s commitment to caring for the elderly stems from years of personal experiences and a deep-seated humanitarian vision. She said, “My experiences made me feel the urgent need for this type of services. This realisation motivated me to overcome challenges and pursue the necessary steps to make this initiative a reality.”

The Al Dar Darak day club focuses on promoting overall well-being by offering physical activities that help maintain fitness, as well as providing psychological and social support.

The club offers a supportive environment where the elderly can participate in group activities, reducing feelings of isolation and depression. “Comprehensive care is a key element, ensuring that daily health and basic needs are met,” Aisha asserted.

The initiative also includes continuous education, with workshops and lectures on healthy nutrition and chronic disease management to ensure ongoing support.

Looking to the future, Aisha aspires for the club to become a cornerstone in the community for elderly care, with plans to expand services to include day care, home care, and continuing education programmes.

She also hopes to develop partnerships with health and social institutions to provide integrated and expanded services, all while maintaining a high standard of care.

