Muscat: Statistics issued by the Al Buraimi Governor’s Office showed that the total number of visitors to the Al Buraimi Winter Event in its first stop in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi amounted to more than 159,000 visitors.

Salem bin Namshan Al Kaabi, Director of the Events and Awareness Department at the Al Buraimi Governor’s Office, said: "During ten consecutive days, which is the period specified for its first stop, the event witnessed a large attendance of visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman, indicating that these numbers began to gradually rise from the first day of the event."

Al Kaabi added :“The total number of visitors reached 159,013, from various age groups. In addition to the participation of 20 small and medium enterprises, 9 communities, 35 productive families, 20 restaurant owners, and 70 events organized on stage.”

The Director of the Events and Awareness Department at the Al Buraimi Governor’s Office stated that the event included a group of recreational and cultural activities and events, daily performances, theater events, the heritage village, and a number of corners for small and medium enterprises, restaurants, productive families, and other events, competitions, and accompanying activities.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the Al Buraimi winter event contributed greatly to stimulating tourism and economic activity, through increasing the occupancy rate in hotel establishments in the governorate, and increasing purchasing activity in its markets.

The Buraimi Winter event is the first stage of its stages in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi. The second leg of the event will begin on the 7th of February in the Wilayat of Mahdha, followed by the Wilayat of Sunaynah . In addition to a number of activities that were approved by the Buraimi Governor’s Office to be organised during the winter period, according to an approved time plan.

