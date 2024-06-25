American award-winning band, Maroon 5 will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6, 2024, as part of festivities to be held from 5-8 of the month.

Led by popstar Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will perform at Etihad Park on the second day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Maroon 5 will come to Abu Dhabi with their diverse discography regularly topping charts, helping them amass superstardom stature throughout three decades, said Ethara, the Abu Dhabi-based event, entertainment, and venue management company.

Their successes include a combined 50 Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations, while Maroon 5 gained multi-platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

Having wowed crowds with musical hits including classics ‘Moves Like Jagger’, ‘Maps’ and ‘Payphone’ – the band boasts an impressive list of blockbuster hits that fans can look forward to in Abu Dhabi.

Maroon 5 joins a lineup of music titans who have made their way to Abu Dhabi to perform for record-breaking crowds over the race weekend.

Earlier this year, Ethara announced British rock group Muse to perform on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wrapping up an unrivalled four-day event in the region.

The two-time Grammy award-winning group will take the stage at Etihad Park on December 8, for a celebration marking the end of a historic Formula 1 season.

Having welcomed more than 170,000 fans from around the world in 2023, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has cemented its reputation as the biggest sporting and entertainment event in the region.

Fans attending the race can enhance their concert experience with the Golden Circle Upgrade, offering fast-track entry, access closest to the stage and artists, and dedicated beverage stations.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “We are thrilled to announce Maroon 5 as the Friday headliner for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Their unparalleled talent and global appeal make them an excellent fit for the lineup of artists performing at the race this year.”

Fans can take advantage of a limited time offer with 20% discounts on race tickets as well as the Yasalam After-Race Concert Golden Circle Upgrades for just 7 days starting 25 June.

Fan favourite locations Abu Dhabi Hill and Horizon 360 are currently available for 1-Day and 3-Day passes respectively with hospitality packages offering an elevated race experience with a variety of live entertainment and F&B.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).