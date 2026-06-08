Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat discussed potential areas of cooperation with energy analytics company Nexus Analytica as part of efforts to establish regulatory frameworks and controls for Egypt’s electricity market, strengthen governance and transparency, and advance the separation of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities, as per a statement.

The meeting comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to achieve financial sustainability and economic operation, improve service quality, strengthen the national electricity grid, increase the contribution of renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency, and implement sector restructuring plans in line with international standards.

During the discussions, Esmat reviewed Nexus Analytica’s expertise and digital capabilities in the energy sector, including support for digital transformation and planning; management of power purchase agreements; energy data analytics for electricity networks; renewable energy plant performance monitoring; production efficiency analysis; technical and financial forecasting; and energy mix management.

The meeting also addressed an action plan to regulate the electricity market by establishing regulatory frameworks and operational controls in accordance with the Electricity Law. The plan aims to regulate electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services while promoting transparency and competition, supporting greater private sector participation, enhancing institutional efficiency and governance, and creating a more attractive investment environment.

According to the ministry, the proposed measures are intended to contribute to the liberalization of the electricity market, create a competitive environment for producers, distributors, and consumers, and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub.

Esmat said improving the quality and efficiency of electricity services while providing a transparent and fair regulatory environment remains a key priority of the ministry’s electricity market reform agenda.

He added that the ongoing restructuring of the electricity sector is designed to reinforce governance and transparency, support the independence of generation, transmission, and distribution activities, and create a fair, competitive environment that improves operational efficiency and financial sustainability while attracting additional investments.

He noted that the planned reforms form part of a broader vision to develop Egypt’s electricity system in line with the global transition toward clean and renewable energy and to regulate energy markets in a way that supports sustainable development objectives.