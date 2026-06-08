At a time when emerging economies are seeking to diversify their financial tools and reduce excessive reliance on the US dollar in selected trade and investment transactions, Egypt and China have renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement for another three years while increasing its value from 18bn yuan to 30bn yuan, equivalent to approximately $4.4bn.

While the announcement may appear at first glance to be a purely technical banking development, its implications extend far beyond a routine financial arrangement. The move signals a deeper phase in Egyptian-Chinese economic relations and reflects a broader global trend toward the use of local currencies in trade and investment settlements, providing countries with greater flexibility in managing their foreign-currency requirements.

What is a currency swap?

A currency swap is an agreement between two central banks that allows each party to access the other’s currency within a pre-agreed framework and ceiling.

In the Egyptian-Chinese case, the Central Bank of Egypt can obtain Chinese yuan when needed, while the People’s Bank of China receives the equivalent amount in Egyptian pounds.

This mechanism differs fundamentally from barter arrangements or commodity exchanges. Whereas barter involves the direct exchange of goods or services, a currency swap is a monetary and financial instrument designed to facilitate trade financing and settlement operations without altering the nature of the underlying commercial contracts.

Importantly, the agreement is neither a loan nor a financial grant. Rather, it functions as a reciprocal liquidity facility that can be activated when required to support transactions between the two countries.

Why is there a ceiling?

If the arrangement is beneficial to both sides, some may ask why a ceiling is imposed.

The answer lies in the nature of currency swaps themselves. Such agreements are not open-ended financing facilities. Their size is linked to trade volumes, investment flows, anticipated settlement needs, and each central bank’s risk-management and liquidity considerations.

For that reason, swap agreements are typically established with predefined limits and fixed durations, allowing both parties to assess usage levels, operational effectiveness, and the potential need for future expansion.

Notably, the latest renewal involved not only an extension of the agreement’s term but also a nearly two-thirds increase in its value, underscoring the growth of economic relations between Egypt and China and the expanding scope of transactions that could benefit from the arrangement.

What does Egypt gain?

For Egypt, the significance of the agreement extends beyond access to yuan liquidity.

China is one of Egypt’s largest trading partners and a major supplier of industrial inputs, machinery, equipment, and intermediate goods. The ability to settle part of these transactions in yuan could help reduce demand for dollars in dealings involving Chinese suppliers.

The agreement therefore provides greater flexibility in managing foreign-currency requirements while supporting Egypt’s broader efforts to diversify its international trade and financing channels.

Equally important is the symbolic dimension. The decision to expand and renew the arrangement reflects growing mutual confidence between Cairo and Beijing and reinforces Egypt’s ability to broaden its economic and financial partnerships with major global powers.

What does China gain?

For China, the agreement serves both economic and strategic objectives.

On the practical side, it facilitates Chinese trade and investment activities in Egypt, particularly as Chinese companies continue expanding operations in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and across industrial, infrastructure, and energy sectors.

From a strategic perspective, the agreement aligns with Beijing’s long-standing efforts to internationalise the yuan and increase its role in global trade and investment. Over the past decade, China has established a broad network of currency swap agreements with central banks around the world to support the use of its currency beyond its borders.

However, interpreting the agreement as an attempt to replace the dollar would be an overstatement. The US dollar remains the dominant currency in global trade, financial markets, and international reserves. These arrangements are best understood as tools of diversification rather than substitution.

Does the agreement challenge the dollar?

This question inevitably arises whenever China signs or renews a currency swap arrangement.

In reality, what is taking place globally is less a direct challenge to the dollar and more an effort by emerging and major economies to diversify settlement and financing mechanisms and reduce excessive dependence on a single currency.

Viewed from this perspective, the Egyptian-Chinese swap agreement represents an additional option rather than an alternative to the existing international monetary system. Dollar-denominated trade continues to account for a substantial share of global transactions, and international reserves remain heavily concentrated in the US currency.

Consequently, it is more accurate to speak of expanding the role of local currencies in bilateral trade than of abandoning the dollar altogether.

Managing exchange-rate risks

A common concern surrounding such agreements is the risk of currency fluctuations.

To address this, exchange mechanisms are governed by agreed reference rates and operational frameworks established by the participating central banks. Drawdowns, utilisation, and repayment are subject to clearly defined technical and timing conditions designed to contain potential risks.

Although exchange-rate risk cannot be eliminated entirely, it becomes more manageable within an institutional framework between central banks than through sole reliance on international foreign-exchange markets and their volatility.

BRICS and the shift toward local currencies

Although the Egypt-China swap arrangement dates back to 2016—well before Egypt joined BRICS—the latest renewal is broadly consistent with one of the bloc’s key priorities: encouraging the use of local currencies in trade and investment transactions among member states.

China has been one of the strongest advocates of expanding local-currency settlements, making the renewed agreement compatible with this trend, even if it is not directly linked to Egypt’s BRICS membership.

Importantly, these initiatives are not designed to confront the United States or disrupt the global financial system. Rather, they aim to provide emerging economies with greater flexibility in managing external trade and financial relations.

Can the agreement expand further?

The future trajectory of the agreement will depend largely on the evolution of economic ties between Egypt and China.

As bilateral trade and investment volumes increase—and as the use of the yuan and Egyptian pound in cross-border transactions expands—the likelihood of further increases in the swap line’s size and scope will also grow.

Moreover, continued growth in Chinese investment, particularly in productive and export-oriented sectors, could transform the mechanism into a tool that supports industrial development, export growth, and technology transfer, rather than merely facilitating imports.

Conclusion

The renewed Egypt-China currency swap agreement is neither a cure-all for foreign-currency challenges nor a signal that the dollar is being replaced. Rather, it is a practical financial instrument that forms part of a broader strategy aimed at diversifying liquidity sources, strengthening economic resilience, and deepening ties with one of Egypt’s most important trade and investment partners.

Its financial value is significant, but its broader importance lies in what it represents: a gradual shift toward more diversified international settlement mechanisms and a further strengthening of the economic partnership between Cairo and Beijing. In that sense, the agreement is not merely a financial step—it also carries strategic implications that are likely to become more evident as bilateral economic relations continue to expand.

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