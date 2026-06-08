Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent totaling EGP 118.094 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual drop of 41.12% from EGP 200.58 million, the financial results showed.

Revenues surged by 22% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.972 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.618 billion. This top-line growth was backed by the addition of Cleopatra El Tagamoa Hospital (CTH), which contributed a record EGP 154 million in its inaugural quarter following the phased launch of outpatient services in late December 2025 and official opening on January 27th, 2026.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.08 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.14 in Q1 2025.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax jumped to EGP 132.764 million from EGP 111.921 million, while the EPS increased to EGP 0.09 from EGP 0.08.

Operating revenues also climbed to EGP 703.936 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 600 million in Q1 2025.

Group CEO Ahmed Ezzeldin commented: “Q1 2026 marks a defining chapter in CHG's growth story. For the first time, the group is reporting results that include Cleopatra El Tagamoa (CTH) Hospital, our East Cairo flagship that will result in a 40% increase in CHG’s bed capacity as more floors become operational.”

“CTH’s contribution in its very first quarter, alongside the continued strong performance of our established hospitals across the network, reflects the strength of the platform we have built and the demand that exists for high-quality, specialized private healthcare in Egypt.”

He added that CHG’s network now serves close to 400,000 patients a quarter.

Last year, the group’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose by 13.9% to EGP 823.881 million from EGP 723.346 million in 2024.