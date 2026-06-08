Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Gourmet Egypt jumped by 46.86% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 69.725 million from EGP 47.474 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.17 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.12 a year earlier, while net sales increased to EGP 796.096 million from EGP 624.690 million.

Regarding standalone profits, they hiked to EGP 58.962 million in the first three months of 2026 from EGP 37.087 million during the same period in 2025.

Non-consolidated EPS surged to EGP 0.15 from EGP 0.09, while the sales grew to EGP 752.222 million from EGP 577.857 million.

In April, the company reported strong performance across its existing store network, reflected in solid increases in the number of transactions and units sold, as well as its new store openings.

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