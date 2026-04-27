Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Edita Food Industries has approved the distribution of cash dividends worth a total of EGP 1.20 billion, equivalent to EGP 0.8639 per share, to shareholders for 2025, as per a disclosure.

The OGM also approved to mandate the company’s chairman to sign the final contracts and any related amendments during 2026 to the following:

Contracts worth EGP 30 million between Edita Food Industries and Edita Trade and Distribution.

Contracts worth EGP 50 million between Edita Food Industries and Edita Confectionery Industries.

Contracts worth EGP 50 million between Edita Food Industries and Edita Frozen Food Industries.

In 2025, Edita generated consolidated revenues of EGP 20.9 billion, 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) up on the back of stronger volumes, improved product mix, and disciplined pricing.

Net profit hiked by 72.6% YoY to EGP 2.4 billion last year, with net margin improving to 11.7% from 8.8% in 2024.