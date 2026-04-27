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Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Edita Food Industries has approved the distribution of cash dividends worth a total of EGP 1.20 billion, equivalent to EGP 0.8639 per share, to shareholders for 2025, as per a disclosure.
The OGM also approved to mandate the company’s chairman to sign the final contracts and any related amendments during 2026 to the following:
- Contracts worth EGP 30 million between Edita Food Industries and Edita Trade and Distribution.
- Contracts worth EGP 50 million between Edita Food Industries and Edita Confectionery Industries.
- Contracts worth EGP 50 million between Edita Food Industries and Edita Frozen Food Industries.
In 2025, Edita generated consolidated revenues of EGP 20.9 billion, 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) up on the back of stronger volumes, improved product mix, and disciplined pricing.
Net profit hiked by 72.6% YoY to EGP 2.4 billion last year, with net margin improving to 11.7% from 8.8% in 2024.