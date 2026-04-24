Al Masaood Automobiles and Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail, have completed the first-ever rail transport of finished passenger vehicles for an automotive dealership - a significant step in the evolution of the nation’s logistics sector.

The milestone saw a shipment of Nissan passenger vehicles transported from ports on the Eastern Coast to the dry port at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), marking a new chapter in how goods travel across the country.

Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region, has partnered with Etihad Rail Freight to transport the shipment, becoming the first automotive dealer in the country to do so.

This milestone signals the continued expansion of Etihad Rail Freight beyond bulk commodities into high-value, diversified cargo - while demonstrating how rail can be integrated into modern, end-to-end supply chains.

The movement enabled vehicles to travel seamlessly from port to destination, improving efficiency, predictability, and delivery timelines for Al Masaood Automobiles. In a sector where timing and reliability are critical, this approach strengthens the overall customer experience by ensuring vehicles reach their destination without unnecessary delay.

Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, said, “Every part of the customer journey matters, including how reliably and efficiently a vehicle reaches its owner. This initiative reflects the steps we are taking behind the scenes to strengthen that experience. We are proud to be the first automotive dealer in the UAE to work with Etihad Rail Freight on transporting finished vehicles. It is a strong example of what can be achieved when national infrastructure and private sector capabilities come together with a shared focus on progress and long-term value.”

Omar Alsebeyi, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said, “This milestone demonstrates exactly what rail freight is designed to do: offer a reliable, predictable, and scalable solution that integrates seamlessly into existing supply chains. The UAE’s national rail network was built to strengthen the resilience and efficiency of the country’s logistics sector, and today, we are seeing that ambition translate into real-world impact. We look forward to building on this partnership and enabling more businesses across the UAE to benefit from rail.”

Beyond operational efficiency, the move also marks a step towards more sustainable logistics. Rail transport offers a lower-emission alternative to traditional road freight, supporting efforts to reduce environmental impact across the automotive value chain. Such initiatives align with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the broader national commitment to decarbonising key economic sectors. It represents a clear, real-world demonstration of how the transition to greener logistics happens in practice.

More broadly, this achievement reflects the strength of the UAE’s integrated infrastructure ecosystem where national vision and private sector capability come together to deliver practical, forward-looking solutions and support long-term economic growth.