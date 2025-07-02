MUSCAT - Al Dhahirah Governorate has launched one of its most ambitious digital initiatives to date, ‘Al Dhahirah Tech Innovation Hackathon,’ a three-day event aimed at empowering youth to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Organised by the Office of the Governor and held under the auspices of Musallam bin Ahmed Al Maashani, Wali of Dhank, the event is being hosted at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences and has drawn over 200 participants from across Oman.

Designed as a cornerstone of the governorate’s vision to build a dynamic and inclusive digital society, the hackathon brings together university students, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to work collaboratively on technological solutions addressing service, environmental, and developmental issues. The initiative highlights Al Dhahirah’s strategic focus on fostering innovation, strengthening digital capabilities, and engaging youth in shaping the future of their communities.

Speaking to the Observer, Salem bin Ali al Mahrouqi, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs in Al Dhahirah Governorate and Chairman of the Hackathon’s Supervisory Committee, described the event as a key platform to advance the governorate’s digital transformation agenda. “This hackathon reflects our commitment to creating a culture of innovation,” he said. “It supports youth creativity, encourages entrepreneurial thinking, and leads to scalable, incubatable solutions tailored to the needs of the local community.”

Al Mahrouqi added that digital transformation in Al Dhahirah has become a tangible reality, driven by a series of targeted initiatives that integrate technology across various aspects of life. “This event brings together creative minds to chart a brighter, tech-enabled future for the governorate,” he noted.

The opening ceremony featured a video presentation highlighting Al Dhahirah’s performance in the Digital Transformation Excellence Assessment, overseen by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The governorate recorded notable progress, underscoring its dedication to innovation-driven governance. The presentation also covered key statistics, including participant demographics, accepted challenges, and evaluation benchmarks.

A panel discussion followed, featuring Eng. Othman al Mandhari, CEO of Innotech, who shared global best practices in modern construction automation. He emphasised the importance of adopting advanced technologies such as 3D printing in building smart, sustainable cities. Additional speakers included Khalisa Al Jahwari, who addressed the role of digital transformation in emerging economies, and Badr Al Rahbi of Doorly, who discussed technology’s impact on Oman’s real estate market.

Throughout the hackathon, participants worked in teams to develop tech-driven solutions to challenges in areas such as smart government services, agriculture and water, education, community health, and logistics. The programme also featured technical workshops, mentorship sessions, and expert consultations to guide participants in refining their ideas into actionable prototypes.

A judging panel will evaluate the solutions and award prizes to the top three teams, with a focus on innovation, feasibility, and impact. Beyond the competition, the initiative is expected to produce actionable recommendations and establish working groups to scale promising projects within the governorate.

