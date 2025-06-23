MUSCAT: Elm, a digital solutions leader owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has officially launched its new office in Muscat, underscoring its long-term ambition to participate in Oman’s digital transformation and expand its regional footprint.

The move marks Elm’s first physical presence in Oman, a market it views as strategically aligned with its growth objectives and expertise in e-government platforms, cybersecurity, digital identity, and artificial intelligence-driven services. With a client base that spans government, corporate, and individual sectors in Saudi Arabia, Elm’s entry into Oman reflects growing regional collaboration in the technology space.

The office was inaugurated during a ceremony under the auspices of Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and attended by Ibrahim bin Saad Bishan, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Oman, as well as key officials from both countries.

Elm’s expansion aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises the digital economy and government modernisation. The company says it aims to introduce custom solutions to help Omani institutions accelerate digital transformation across sectors such as logistics, public services, and national security.

The Muscat office is part of Elm’s broader strategy to export its homegrown capabilities developed in Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Elm has gained prominence for building and managing platforms such as Absher (a government service portal), and Tawakklna (a Covid-19 health platform), which have become integral to the Saudi government’s digital infrastructure.

Elm’s Executive Vice President of Marketing and Official Spokesperson, Majid bin Saad al Arifi, said the decision to establish a base in Oman reflects the company’s confidence in the local ecosystem.

“The opening of Elm’s office in the Sultanate of Oman represents a strategic step that reflects our strong belief in the capabilities and digital potential of this market,” said Al Arifi.

“Through our presence, we aim to build high-value partnerships and provide tailored technological solutions that enhance government performance and promote a sustainable digital economy — delivering meaningful impact to citizens, investors, and our institutional partners alike,” he added.

Elm’s entry comes at a time when Oman is actively seeking private sector collaboration to fast-track its digital agenda, offering streamlined regulatory frameworks and incentives for foreign investment in the ICT sector.

Elm’s presence is also expected to generate skilled employment opportunities and knowledge transfer, as the company often works closely with local partners and public entities to localise its services.

The Muscat office will serve as a regional hub to coordinate projects, engage with stakeholders, and adapt solutions to Oman’s unique priorities — reinforcing the economic and technological ties between Muscat and Riyadh.

