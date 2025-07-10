The Qatar Central Bank’s (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity stood at QR258.9bn in June 2025, growing 3.5% on an annualised basis.



The central bank’s international official reserves amounted to QR199.6bn in the review period, representing a 4.5% year-on-year growth, the QCB said in its social media handle X.



Official reserves consist of the following main components: foreign treasury bonds and bills, cash balances held in foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar’s share in the International Monetary Fund.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

