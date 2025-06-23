Egypt - Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced that the first phase of Egypt’s property tax relief measures will be implemented in the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year.

In parallel, the Cabinet is expected to finalise a new customs facilitation package aimed at enhancing foreign trade and encouraging investment in the near future.

Speaking during a press conference, Kouchouk expressed appreciation for both new and existing taxpayers whose engagement contributed to the success of the government’s initial tax relief initiative. He also thanked the employees of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) for their responsiveness and effective implementation of the reform programme.

The Minister underscored that the reform path is grounded in trust-building, partnership, and providing certainty to the business community through continuous improvement of tax services. He highlighted the strong performance of the first tax relief package, describing it as a positive step toward rebuilding confidence between the state and taxpayers.

According to Kouchouk, the Ministry received 110,000 requests to close long-standing tax files, alongside 450,000 amended or newly submitted tax returns under the relief measures. Notably, 53,000 new taxpayers voluntarily joined the formal tax system—an encouraging sign of growing compliance and engagement.

He added that the encouraging response from the business community is motivating the government to introduce further relief measures in the near term to address persistent on-the-ground challenges. Kouchouk reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to dialogue with the private sector, incorporating its proposals to build a fairer, more transparent tax environment. “We view taxpayers as essential partners,” he said, “and helping them succeed is key to supporting their growth and expansion.”

Kouchouk also pointed to a significant 36% increase in tax revenues over the past 11 months, representing an additional EGP 500bn in collections—achieved without introducing any new tax burdens. These additional funds, he noted, have been directed toward priority areas including healthcare, education, and social protection.

The forthcoming customs facilitation package is expected to further streamline import-export procedures, reduce bottlenecks at ports, and support the government’s broader goals of boosting competitiveness and attracting foreign investment.

