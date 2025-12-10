Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk has released the second package of tax facilitation measures for public consultation, inviting the business community to submit feedback and proposals.

The initiative, she said, aims to strengthen long-term tax compliance, deepen trust, and reinforce a genuine partnership between the state and taxpayers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdel Aal said the new package introduces a wide range of incentives for taxpayers who maintain full compliance. Chief among them is the Tax Excellence Card, which will streamline dealings with the Authority and grant priority access to specialised units, including the Advance Ruling Unit, the Investor Support Unit and the Complaints Unit. The card will be issued based on clear, transparent criteria that will be publicly disclosed.

She added that the second package also enhances the efficiency of the VAT refund system to speed up payouts and boost investor liquidity. Holders of the Tax Excellence Card will be eligible for fast-track refunds processed within one week of submitting their requests. The measures further include simplified procedures for projects governed by Law 6 of 2025. According to Abdel Aal, the number of refund cases and the total amounts refunded will double, while front-office review times will drop from five days to two.

Additional incentives include certificates of appreciation and medals awarded to compliant taxpayers, alongside the institutionalisation of the “Thank You” conference as an annual event. Abdel Aal also noted that the Authority will launch a dedicated hotline for compliant taxpayers to ensure direct communication and easier access to services.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

