In a new development, educational sector sources have announced the launch of a mobile application called, ‘Wajud- Tawajud’, which allows fingerprint verification. Sources stated that the Information Systems Department has fully developed the application, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

They affirmed that the ministry will make the application available for verifying the attendance of ‘secondary control’ staff in the scientific and literary departments, as well as religious studies. Sources elaborated that the application is installed on mobile phones and works based on geographical location coordinates. It is linked to the fingerprint attendance system via Bluetooth; thereby, enabling control officials to monitor the attendance of employees, ensure compliance with required work hours and track absenteeism, sources explained.

Sources stressed that the new application will help address the fingerprint issue faced by teachers assigned to do ‘control’ work, as they often face difficulties returning to their schools to verify their exit fingerprint due to their ‘control’ duties. Sources revealed the application can be used to verify teachers’ fingerprints when they are assigned certain tasks, attend workshops or participate in training sessions. These situations pose obstacles to fingerprint verification, but the application can help overcome the problem, sources added.

Meanwhile, as the end-of-year exams for middle school, grades 10 and 11 students are scheduled to begin next Wednesday, the Ministry of Education’s competent authorities are still holding meetings to address preparations for the high school exams, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting senior educational sources. Sources informed the daily that the ministry’s officials took a decision to restrict the rotation of heads and members of the high school exam monitoring committees within their respective educational districts.

They explained that external rotation was deemed unnecessary and caused confusion, indicating that implementing regional rotation during final exams is challenging, particularly when the schools involved are far from the committee members’ original schools. This has prompted many teachers to refrain from participating in previous years, sources revealed. Sources confirmed that acting Undersecretary of the Ministry Mansour Al-Daihani has approved the rotation lists for the monitoring committees in secondary schools, as well as the control members’ committees and the correction committees in the scientific and literary departments. Sources added the decisions regarding rotation, monitoring, correction and control committees will be issued in the upcoming week

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

