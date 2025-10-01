Arab Finance: Türkiye-based HIPER Plastic is set to establish the first recycling project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with a total investment of $40 million (EGP 2 billion), according to a statement.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed the agreement during the authority's roadshow in Türkiye.

Spanning an area of 100,000 square meters, the project will be developed in two phases, offering 700 direct job opportunities.

The project aims to protect the environment with zero emissions by utilizing the latest technologies in the recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), plastic packaging materials, as well as in special production processes for polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (DOTP), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

Gamal El-Dien stated that the project reflects the authority's commitment to attracting integrated industrial clusters to the Qantara West area, in addition to promoting environmental sustainability.

He added that the Qantara West Industrial Zone has succeeded in attracting 41 projects to date, including industrial, service, and logistics projects, with total investment of $1.093 billion.

These projects provide 56,565 direct job opportunities, covering a total area of 2.572 million square meters.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).