Bahrain’s Ministry of Works has floated a construction tender for the first phase of the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway upgrade project.

Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Highway Upgrade (Immediate Scheme) involves the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway with service roads on both sides from the Nuwaidrat intersection to Applied Science University, covering approximately 2 kilometres, according to details posted by the Bahrain Tender Board.

The scope includes excavation and backfilling works, removal of unsuitable materials, road construction, stormwater drainage networks and pumping stations, underground ducts for future utility services, upgraded street lighting, traffic signs, directional signage and other associated infrastructure works.

The contract duration has been set at 52 weeks.

The bid submission deadline for the tender is 12 July 2026, with bids opening set for 13 July.

Participation is limited to Kuwaiti contractors classified as Class A in road works by Kuwait’s Contractors Classification Agency, Bahraini contractors registered with Bahrain’s Ministry of Works under the Grade AA category for road works, as well as joint ventures between Kuwaiti Class A contractors and Bahraini Grade AA contractors.

The tender requires an initial bid bond of 5,000 Bahraini dinars, while tender documents are priced at BHD100. Bid validity has been set at 180 days.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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