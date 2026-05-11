Riyadh -- The Roads General Authority (RGA) announced that it issued more than 6,000 permits to regulate works on the road network in April, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure road safety and enhance operational efficiency.



This figure highlights RGA’s pivotal role in supervising the roads sector and regulating works carried out according to the highest approved standards and procedures.



The service aims to facilitate permit requests, enhance safety levels, and improve companies’ experience by upgrading the services provided to them, in line with the authority’s role in regulating and supervising the roads sector.



Through these efforts, RGA seeks to raise safety and readiness levels across the road network and achieve the objectives of the Roads Sector Program by reaching sixth place globally in road quality index rankings and reducing road fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 people.

It also aims to cover the road network with traffic safety measures according to the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP) classification and maintain advanced service levels for the capacity of the road network.