Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new 500-metre bridge under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, as part of its ongoing efforts to advance road infrastructure.

The bridge is aimed to facilitate outbound traffic from Al Bada’ towards 2nd December Street, with onward access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mustaqbal Street. It will help accommodate growing traffic volumes in the area, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the best city to live in and move around.

This step further reflects RTA’s commitment to developing infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s road network to meet the demands of population growth and urban expansion across the emirate, particularly in the Trade Centre area. The area holds strategic importance due to its vital location near Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s main traffic corridors. The project improves connectivity with this key arterial route, distributes traffic more efficiently, and reduces congestion in surrounding areas.

Extending approximately 500 metres, the new bridge adds to three bridges already opened under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project. This single-lane bridge has a capacity of up to 1,200 vehicles per hour. It reduces journey time from 8 minutes to 2 minutes, improving traffic flow for motorists travelling from Al Bada’ towards Sheikh Rashid and Al Mustaqbal Streets.

The project also involves converting the signalised intersection on 2nd December Street, serving traffic towards Sheikh Rashid and Al Mustaqbal Streets, into a free-flow intersection. This will further improve traffic movement and enhance mobility efficiency across the surrounding area.

The World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project includes the construction of six bridges with a total length of 5,000 metres, enabling free-flow traffic movement in multiple directions. RTA previously opened a bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in February 2026. It also opened two bridges in December 2025, serving traffic from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, leading to Al Mustaqbal Street. The two bridges have a combined length of 2,000 metres and an estimated capacity of around 6,000 vehicles per hour.

The project also includes the construction of two bridges with two lanes in each direction, extending from Al Majlis Street and Sheikh Rashid Road towards 2nd December Street, to link Al Mustaqbal Street with 2nd December Street. The two bridges have a combined length of 2,000 metres and an estimated capacity of around 6,000 vehicles per hour. The project also covers converting the existing World Trade Centre Roundabout into a signalised at-grade intersection.

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