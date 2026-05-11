DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened Mall of the Emirates Smart Bus Station, Dubai’s first smart bus station, marking a step change in RTA’s drive to develop an integrated public transport network powered by digital technologies and smart solutions, enhancing customer service and cementing Dubai’s standing as a global leader in sustainable mobility.

Featuring a modern, sustainable design aligned with RTA’s corporate identity and future outlook, the station delivers all customer services through 24/7 interactive and proactive digital services. This helps reduce waiting time and deliver a seamless, comfortable customer journey. The station serves 11 bus routes and is directly connected to Mall of the Emirates Metro Station.

The smart station establishes an advanced model for the future of public transport stations in Dubai, bringing together innovation, technology and sustainability. RTA will scale up this model in future to further integrate Dubai’s public transport network and provide smart, sustainable mobility solutions that meet customers’ aspirations and keep pace with future ambitions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stated that opening the first smart bus station marks a major step forward in RTA’s strategy to create an integrated, attractive environment for public transport users and deliver advanced, safe and seamless mobility services driven by innovation and digital transformation. The project aligns with the vision of the leadership to make Dubai the best city to live, work and visit.

He noted that the project forms part of a series of development initiatives aimed at redefining everyday mobility by integrating advanced technology across infrastructure components. This will enhance quality of life and encourage residents and visitors to use public transport for their daily journeys, making it the preferred mobility choice across the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Tayer added: “At RTA, we are committed to enhancing customer service by harnessing the latest digital technologies and smart solutions to deliver the highest levels of comfort and efficiency for users, while strengthening the appeal of the public transport network. Adopting this integrated digital model raises operational efficiency and delivers higher levels of customer satisfaction. The station also incorporates advanced systems for crowd management and violation detection through AI-powered cameras, further enhancing safety and ensuring a smoother user experience.”

The smart station covers around 147 square metres and can accommodate up to 20 customers at a time. It also includes a dedicated rest area for drivers, creating an integrated operational environment that addresses the needs of different user groups. The station’s design balances operational efficiency with user comfort, ensuring integrated services that combine flexibility and innovation.

The station features a range of advanced digital systems and services, led by the primary real-time information display, which provides maps of station facilities and displays arrival times across different transport modes.

The display is directly integrated with Dubai Metro to show train arrival times, and with taxi services to provide instant information on taxi stand locations and availability. It also highlights key local landmarks and routes to reach them, while broadcasting awareness content for customers. This information system enables users to plan their journeys and make more efficient mobility decisions.

The station also includes a smart kiosk that provides digital customer services, including a virtual assistant for journey planning and responding to customer enquiries, as well as Lost and Found services and direct access to the Call Centre. This helps improve response times, provide immediate support to users, and enhance customer happiness.

The station is equipped with a dedicated display showing real-time bus arrival information, along with occupancy levels on upcoming buses, enabling users to make more efficient mobility decisions. This feature helps spread demand more effectively across services and reduce congestion.

The station is also fitted with modern devices for ticket purchases and digital top-ups, in addition to a smart vending machine that enables users to purchase beverages and benefit from loyalty points programmes, enhancing user comfort and improving the overall station experience.

For safety and operations management, the station is equipped with advanced AI-powered cameras that enable accurate crowd monitoring and violation detection. These technologies help enhance operational discipline and ensure the optimal use of facilities, while supporting operations teams with real-time analytical data that strengthens management efficiency and supports decision-making.

The station has also been developed in line with the highest international sustainability standards. It is fitted with solar panels to generate power, along with smart sensors to monitor air quality, reflecting RTA’s commitment to applying best environmental practices, supporting Dubai’s sustainability goals, reducing the carbon footprint, and achieving greater efficiency in resource use.

Mall of the Emirates Smart Bus Station is one of the key transport interchange points in Dubai’s public transport network. It serves 11 bus routes, including 6 Dubai Metro feeder routes, 3 internal routes and 2 seasonal routes. The station connects multiple residential, commercial and tourist areas, most notably Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim, Al Sufouh, Al Manara, Al Quoz, Al Ghubaiba, The Greens, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Science Park and Dubai Studio City, as well as major tourist destinations such as Dubai Miracle Garden and Global Village.

Together, these connections enhance the station’s role as a major mobility hub serving a wide segment of residents and visitors. The station is also directly integrated with Dubai Metro through Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, enabling seamless and connected transfers across public transport modes, improving the efficiency of multimodal mobility, and reinforcing public transport as a preferred choice for mobility across the emirate.