ABU DHABI - The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan has officially entered into force, marking a significant advancement in the economic ties between the two nations.

The agreement will accelerate bilateral trade flows, create new opportunities for investments and joint-ventures, and create a raft of opportunities for the UAE’s business community in a high-potential economy in a strategically important region.

By eliminating or reducing tariffs on a majority of goods and services, the CEPA will facilitate greater market access and global reach for exporters in both nations, enhance private-sector collaboration and empower entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Importantly, this is Azerbaijan's first trade agreement to include a services chapter, and the provisions of the agreement are expected to create significant opportunities in sectors such as finance, consulting, construction, and professional services.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, "The UAE-Azerbaijan CEPA marks a transformative moment in bilateral ties, and promises to enhance trade flows, unlock new investment opportunities, and foster increased private sector collaboration across key sectors, particularly in logistics, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing."

"Azerbaijan is located at a crucial juncture in North-South trade, and by integrating our economic visions, we can ensure increased resilience and sustainable growth in a rapidly changing global market," he added.

The UAE is Azerbaijan’s largest Arab trading partner, accounting for 40 percent of its trade with the MENA region. As the leading Arab investor in Azerbaijan, with investments exceeding US$1 billion, the potential for further economic collaboration is substantial.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Azerbaijan has already demonstrated robust growth, underscoring the strength and resilience of this bilateral relationship. Non-oil trade increased by 31.4 percent in the last two years to exceed $2.2 billion in 2025.

This CEPA represents another significant addition to the UAE's global trade programme, building on years of close cooperation between the two nations. It also aligns with the UAE's broader vision of diversifying its economy.