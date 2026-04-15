Muscat: Muscat Municipality has highlighted the importance of alternative greening as part of efforts to build a more sustainable and livable urban environment.

The initiative goes beyond simply replacing trees, focusing instead on selecting plant species that are better suited to local conditions, particularly those that can withstand drought and salinity. This approach is expected to significantly reduce water consumption.

Officials said the strategy also contributes to improving environmental quality by reducing dust and air pollution, while increasing shaded areas and enhancing comfort for pedestrians.

In addition, the use of appropriate tree species can help lower street temperatures by between 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, improving overall urban conditions.

The initiative also supports traffic safety by improving visibility and creating safer road environments.

The municipality emphasised that such efforts are part of broader plans to develop greener, more sustainable cities and enhance quality of life.

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