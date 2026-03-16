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Chief executives of major U.S. oil companies warned official of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that the energy crisis triggered by the Iran war is likely to get worse, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The CEOs of Exxon, Chevron and Conocophillips warned in a series of White House meetings last Wednesday and in recent conversations with Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum that the disruption to energy flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway would continue to create volatility in global energy markets, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)