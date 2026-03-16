Chief executives of major ​U.S. oil companies ⁠warned official of ‌U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that ​the energy crisis triggered by ​the Iran war is ​likely to get worse, The Wall ⁠Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The CEOs ​of ‌Exxon, Chevron and Conocophillips ⁠warned ⁠in a series of White ​House meetings last ‌Wednesday and in ⁠recent conversations with Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum that the disruption to energy flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway ‌would continue to create volatility ⁠in global energy markets, ​the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify ​the ‌report. (Reporting by Devika ⁠Nair in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)