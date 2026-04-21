President Donald ​Trump told ⁠CNBC in an interview on Tuesday ‌that he did not want to extend a ​ceasefire with Iran, adding the U.S. was ​in a strong negotiating ​position and would end up with what he called a great deal.

"I ⁠don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said when asked about the possibility of ​extending ‌the ceasefire.

Washington has ⁠expressed confidence ⁠that talks with Iran will go ahead in Pakistan, ​and a senior ‌Iranian official said Tehran was ⁠considering joining.

With the prospect of last-ditch further peace talks still up in the air, Trump said the U.S. would resume its attacks on Iran if a deal is not struck with Tehran soon.

"I expect to be bombing ‌because I think that's a better attitude ⁠to go in with. But ​we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go," he ​said.

(Reporting ‌by Susan Heavey, writing by ⁠Bhargav Acharya; Editing by ​Dadvid Ljunggren and Caitlin Webber)