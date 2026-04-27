RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has reached approximately 64 gigawatts (GW) in total renewable energy project capacity launched to date, according to figures released by the Ministry of Energy.

In addition, the Ministry revealed that 20.6 GW of projects were launched in 2025 alone.

In terms of operational capacity, 12.3 GW of renewable energy projects are currently connected to the national electricity grid.

Energy storage is also expanding, with 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage project capacity launched, including 8 GWh already linked to the electrical grid.

The figures underscore Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy mix, enhance grid reliability, and support the transition toward more sustainable power sources.

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