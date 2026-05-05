Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has entered into a strategic Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader.

The agreement establishes a roadmap for the accelerated deployment of utility-scale renewable energy projects, to diversify the UAE’s energy mix and strengthen security of supply, and power local industrial growth. Crucially, this framework is designed to maximise In-Country Value and foster Emirati talent and expertise.

The CFA was signed by Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. The agreement will streamline Masdar’s participation in the engagement process for EWEC’s renewable energy projects, covering early-stage project development through to financial close.

Building on EWEC and Masdar’s successful history of partnership on world-leading projects such as Al Dhafra Solar PV, Al Ajban Solar PV, Khazna Solar PV, and the gigascale ‘round-the-clock’ solar and battery storage project. The agreement will improve efficiency, while preserving the transparency and independence of EWEC’s competitive procurement processes.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “As the driving force behind the UAE’s energy transition, EWEC is at the forefront of a global shift towards sustainable, utility-scale power and water production. This Collaboration Framework Agreement with Masdar is a pivotal strategic tool that empowers us to accelerate this transformation and meet 60 percent of Abu Dhabi’s total energy demand from renewable and clean sources by 2035.

By streamlining the development of utility-scale solar PV capacity, forecast to exceed 30GW by 2035, and integrating more than 8GW of battery energy storage, we are reshaping the sector while ensuring the long-term security of supply. Crucially, this framework reflects our commitment to continuously optimising our processes and procedures to reduce costs and further optimise our operations. This collaboration ensures we remain on a definitive path toward the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, securing a sustainable and prosperous future for the nation.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “This agreement strengthens our long-standing collaboration with EWEC and builds on our track record in advancing the UAE’s energy transformation. Together, we are accelerating world-leading solutions, such as our gigascale Round-the-Clock solar project, while helping to diversify the UAE’s energy mix, strengthen national energy security, and provide local UAE industry with reliable, affordable, clean power.”

This agreement supports the rapid delivery of world-class utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure in line with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Renewable and clean energy are central to Abu Dhabi’s long-term energy strategy, and through robust planning and strategic partnerships, EWEC is executing a comprehensive roadmap to transform the water and power sector, enabling nearly emissions-free water production by 2030 and 60 percent of Abu Dhabi’s energy demand to be met by renewable and clean energy sources by 2035.