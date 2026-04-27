NEW YORK: U.S. President Donald Trump bought at ​least $51 million ⁠in bonds in March, according to financial disclosures ‌released on Saturday, with the purchases spanning several sectors.

* ​Trump carried out 175 financial transactions last month, according to ​forms released ​by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. The forms don't include exact values for ⁠each sale or purchase, only a range of values for each.

* Most of the assets disclosed were municipal bonds issued by states, counties, school ​districts ‌and other entities ⁠with ties ⁠to government agencies or public-private partnerships.

* His 26 largest ​transactions, in the $1 million to $5 million ‌range, were mainly municipal ⁠bonds or U.S. Treasuries, although two of the deals listed were purchases of corporate offerings from Weyerhaeuser and General Motors. He also invested in an exchange-traded fund tracking a high-yield bond index.

* The president bought corporate bonds across energy, technology, healthcare and financial services, with issuers including ‌Constellation Energy, Occidental Petroleum, Broadcom, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, ⁠Microsoft and Wall Street banks Citigroup, ​Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase, along with Boeing.

* The combined maximum value of Trump's ​bond purchases across ‌all asset classes is about $161 million.

(Reporting ⁠by Laura Matthews ​in New York Editing by Rod Nickel)