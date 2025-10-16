New York: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Botswana signed a joint statement in New York on the establishment of diplomatic relations, building upon their existing ties of cooperation and friendship.

The statement was signed on behalf of the government of the Sultanate of Oman by Omar Said Al Kathiri, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations, and on behalf of the government of the Republic of Botswana by Charles Masole, Permanent Representative of Botswana to the United Nations.

The Permanent Representative of Oman emphasised that the signing of the joint statement stems from the importance both governments place on establishing diplomatic relations, laying the foundation for enhancing mutual dialogue and opening avenues of cooperation that serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.

On his turn, the Permanent Representative of Botswana stated that his government looks forward to elevating the level of bilateral relations between the two countries.

