DOHA: His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed on Wednesday the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries at the Amiri Diwan.

They witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the defence industry between the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar and the Presidency of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye; a Joint Ministerial Statement between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye; and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and exchange of expertise in various areas of strategic development planning between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Presidency of Strategy and Budget under the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye.

HH the Amir and the Turkish President also witnessed the signing of the Joint Statement of the 11th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a number of ministers and senior officials attended the signing ceremony.

On the Turkish side, it was attended by ministers and senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the president.

