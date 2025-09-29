Doha: Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, HE Hamad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi, met Sunday with the Secretary-General of the Cabinet of the Sultanate of Oman, HE Sheikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed Al Harthy, and his accompanying delegation.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Cabinet Secretariats of the two countries. The discussions focused on expanding areas of collaboration and exchanging expertise to improve operational mechanisms and bolster governance and government performance in the two nations.

HE Al Muhannadi hailed the strong and brotherly relations between Qatar and Oman, highlighting the continuous development witnessed across various sectors.

For his part, HE Al Harthy emphasized the depth and strength of Qatari-Omani relations, expressing his appreciation for the outcomes of his visit to Qatar, which he described as significant in advancing cooperation between the two Cabinet Secretariats.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).