Uzbekistan-Qatar bilateral relations are currently at the highest level, Uzbek ambassador Ashraf Khodjaev said yesterday.



He was addressing a reception hosted in Doha by the embassy to mark the 34th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s Independence Day.



Qatar's Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, HE the Minister of State and Qatar National Library president Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General HE Dr Ahmad bin Hassan al-Hammadi, Department of Protocol director HE Ibrahim Fakhro, heads of various diplomatic missions in Qatar, a number of Uzbek expatriates and other guests were present.



Khodjaev lauded the steadily growing Qatari-Uzbek relations in all fields.



"In 2023 we had three mutual visits at top level,” he said. “In 2024, we signed the Agreement on Strategic Partnership, and in August this year convened the first meeting of the Coordination Council at the level of our foreign ministers.”



“Thanks to Qatar Airways, which has established direct flights between Tashkent and Doha, mutual tourism flows are increasing, business ties are strengthening, trade is expanding, and contacts between our peoples are deepening,” he said.



"At the most recent high level meetings, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called our friendship not only strategic, but heartfelt,” the envoy added. “Together, these words reflect not only the political ties between our states, but the cultural affinity and shared aspirations of our peoples."



Khodjaev expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar’s achievements in many fields under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.



"Qatar demonstrated outstanding diplomatic initiative and responsibility, establishing itself as a key and balanced actor in international affairs,” he said. “As an effective mediator, Qatar has played a part in resolving more than ten international and regional conflicts, thereby contributing to peace and stability worldwide.”



“Uzbekistan highly values Qatar’s important role as a mediator in international relations and in resolving regional conflicts across the world,” the envoy stressed.



"Uzbekistan strongly condemns the recent attacks on Doha – the peaceful city that has become home to all of us,” Khodjaev continued. “President Mirziyoyev immediately conveyed a special message and personally called His Highness the Amir to express unwavering solidarity and support.”



"At the emergency summit in Doha, Uzbekistan clearly stated its position: the strikes on a residential area constitute a violation of sovereignty and the security of Qatar,” the envoy said. “Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious disregard for the UN Charter, as well as the fundamental norms and principles of international law."



The Uzbek envoy added that the two friendly countries have greater potential for more mutual co-operation and partnerships in all fields that would work towards the best of the peoples of the two countries.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).