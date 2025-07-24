Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad amounted to around $32.8 billion during the period from July 2024 to May 2025, an annual leap of 69.6% from $19.4 billion, as per a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

In the first five months of 2025, remittances jumped by 59% year-on-year (YoY) to approximately $15.8 billion, compared to $9.9 billion.

In May 2025, remittances increased by 24.2% YoY to nearly $3.4 billion, versus $2.7 billion.

The CBE previously announced that remittances from Egyptians working abroad jumped by 77.1% YoY during the first 10 months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, recording $29.4 billion from $16.6 billion.