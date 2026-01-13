Muscat – The Omani Rial has experienced a significant increase in value against the Iranian Rial, reaching a rate where RO 1 is now equivalent to approximately 2,958,419.10 IRR. This strengthening of the Omani currency represents a substantial rise from previous levels, such as the 108,689.80 IRR recorded earlier in the month.

The exchange rate has created a positive environment for financial transfers, leading to a marked increase in remittances from Islamic Republic of Iran .

The surge in currency value coincides with a period of growing economic cooperation between the two nations. These developments are fostering enhanced financial ties and providing greater purchasing power for those sending funds across the border.

