Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company (BPGIC), a subsidiary of Gulf Navigation, has signed an agreement to perform pre-project planning for a refinery to produce high-quality gasoline at the Fujairah oil hub, the official United Arab Emirates news agency reported on Wednesday.

The proposed refinery would be the first in the region to upgrade naphtha into Euro 5-grade gasoline, with the first phase projected to produce an initial 15,000 barrels per day.

The agency did not disclose the value of the deal or provide a timeline for the project.

