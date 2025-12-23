LAUNCESTON, Australia - Conventional wisdom in the crude oil market is that producers such as OPEC+ largely determine the price by altering output levels to achieve a desired outcome.

That shibboleth was challenged in 2025 by China, which used its status ‍as the world's biggest oil importer to ‍provide an effective price floor and ceiling by either increasing or decreasing the volume of crude it sent to storage tanks.

Production cuts in 2022 by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum ​Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, did shore up prices. Those gains faded once it began reversing the cuts in April this year. Now, facing a looming oil glut, OPEC+ has decided to sit tight and hold production levels steady in the ⁠first quarter of next year.

That leaves China to mop up the excess.

What China does in 2026 is now the biggest known unknown in crude markets. Other participants are likely to set their strategies in response to Beijing.

China doesn't release public ⁠information ‌on its strategic or commercial stockpiles, making it challenging not only to assess physical flows, but also to determine what policies are likely to be followed.

What was clear in 2025 is that China was buying more crude than it needed for domestic consumption and exports of refined products.

China does not disclose the volumes of crude flowing into or out of its strategic and commercial stockpiles, but an ⁠estimate can be made by subtracting refinery throughput from the total crude available from imports and domestic output.

It is worth noting that not all of the surplus crude was likely to have been added to storage, with some being processed in plants not captured by the official data.

For the first 11 months of 2025, the surplus crude amounted to about 980,000 barrels per day (bpd), given that imports and domestic output combined were 15.80 million bpd, while refinery processing amounted to 14.82 million bpd.

The surplus has been built up since March and came after refiners made a rare draw on inventories in January and February, when processing rates exceeded available crude by about 30,000 ⁠bpd.

There is a solid correlation between the volume of surplus crude and ​the price of oil, with China adding barrels when prices dip but cutting back when they rise.

This was in evidence in September, when the surplus crude dropped to 570,000 bpd after hitting 1.10 million bpd in August.

Cargoes arriving in September would largely have been arranged ‍at the time of the Israel-Iran conflict in June, when crude prices were elevated. Global benchmark Brent futures spiked to a six-month high of $81.40 a barrel on June 23.

With prices easing since June, China's refiners resumed buying excess crude, with a surplus of 1.88 million bpd seen in November, the biggest since ​April and up from 690,000 bpd in October.

CAN CHINA ABSORB THE OIL GLUT?

It could be argued that China's storage flows are the main reason that crude prices were locked in a fairly narrow range in the second half of 2025, with Brent anchored either side of $65 a barrel.

The key question for 2026 is whether China will, and can, continue to buy excess crude when prices drop, effectively providing a floor.

Estimates vary as to how much crude China already has stored, with a range from around 1 billion barrels to as much as 1.4 billion barrels.

If the assumption is that a country should have 90 days of import cover, and China's base imports are around 11 million bpd, then 1 billion barrels would be sufficient.

But at least 700 million barrels are likely commercial inventories, implying a strategic reserve closer to 500 million barrels.

That in turn suggests that Beijing may wish to add about another 500 million barrels to the strategic stockpile, though the timeline is uncertain.

China is building more storage, with state oil companies including Sinopec and CNOOC adding at least 169 million barrels across 11 sites in 2025 and 2026.

Assuming a storage flow of somewhere around 500,000 to 600,000 bpd, this would add in the region of 200 million barrels over the course of a year.

If Beijing does continue to add to strategic inventories at this rate, it would imply that much of the forecast surplus of supply ⁠in 2026 will simply go into Chinese tanks.

If this does happen, then it is likely that crude prices will once again enjoy a ‌Chinese-supported floor, but also a cap as China will simply trim imports if prices rise too high.

Of course, there are a number of "ifs" in the above paragraphs, but the recent history suggests that China will continue to build inventories in 2026, and probably into 2027 as well.

What is also clear is that China is quite prepared to use inventory flows as a pricing mechanism.

Given China's seaborne crude imports of around 10 million bpd are about a quarter of the global ‌seaborne total, it is possible that ⁠Beijing's policies are now the most important factor in oil markets.

The views expressed here are those of Clyde Russell, a columnist for Reuters.

(Editing by Marguerita Choy)