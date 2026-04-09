Rua Al Madinah, a leading Saudi developer and PIF unit, has awarded a SAR8 billion ($2.1 billion) contract to China Railway 18th Bureau Group for the construction of superblock five within the holy city’s mega tourism and cultural development, reported MEED.

The scope of superblock five comprises the construction of 10 branded hotels - JW Marriott (five-star, 252 rooms); Marriott (five-star, 450 rooms); Le Meridien (five-star, 533 rooms); Four Points By Sheraton (four-star, 777 rooms); Novotel (four-star, 328 rooms); Swissotel (five-star, 466 rooms); Fairmont (five-star, 142 rooms + 120 residential units); Grand Hyatt Hotel (five-star); Hyatt Regency Hotel (five-star, 539 rooms) and Hyatt Place Hotel (four-star, 330 rooms).

As per Rua Al-Madinah estimates, the superblock five will require 430,000 cu m of concrete, 875,000 sq m of block wall, 423,000 sq m of drywall, 74,000 tonnes of steel rebar, 215,000 sq m of tiles, and 228,000 sq m of facades, curtain walls and windows.

In February 2024, two contracts worth SAR300 million were awarded to international consulting firms for work on the superblocks four and five components.

Rua Al Madinah signed a contract with US-based engineering firm Jacobs for design consultancy services on 12 hotels and other infrastructure for superblock four.

Another contract was signed with US-based firm KEO International Consultants to oversee the implementation of the superblock five project.

The other consultants working on superblock five include US-based Perkins Eastman and Singapore-based Meinhardt.

In February 2023, US-based Parsons had been awarded a $15 million contract to provide construction project management consultancy and contract administration services for the mega Madinah project, said the MEED report. The US consultancy firm is managing the main infrastructure works, including the tunnel, road and utility works.

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