As an add-on to Ooredoo’s Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, the service introduces a unified analytics dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of network health, user behaviour, and application performance

Ooredoo has announced the launch of Smart Wi-Fi Analytics, a new service that transforms Wi-Fi networks into a source of real-time operational intelligence across large-scale environments such as shopping malls, universities, and large office buildings.

By converting Wi-Fi data into actionable insights, the service enables organisations to move beyond reactive troubleshooting and take a proactive, data-driven approach to network management and performance optimisation.

As an add-on to Ooredoo’s Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, the service introduces a unified analytics dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of network health, user behaviour, and application performance. Available as an add-on for existing Smart Wi-Fi customers, it extends capabilities for organisations already using the solution. This enables business and IT leaders to understand how connectivity is experienced across their environments, in real time.

The service also delivers indoor location insights, helping organisations analyse movement patterns, optimise space utilisation, and make more informed operational decisions across their facilities.

Designed for increasingly digital and Wi-Fi-dependent environments, the Smart Wi-Fi Analytics enables early issue detection through proactive monitoring and rapid root-cause analysis. By reducing manual intervention and accelerating resolution, organisations can minimise downtime and improve operational efficiency.

Hassan Ismail al-Emadi, Chief Business officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “With the Smart Wi-Fi Analytics, we are enabling our customers to gain real-time visibility, take control of their networks, and deliver consistently high-quality digital experiences at scale.”

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