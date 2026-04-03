Doha, Qatar: National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) yesterday announced the launch of a new Cloud Computing Privacy Assessment Tool aimed at helping organisations enhance privacy governance and strengthen data protection as the country accelerates its digital transformation.

In a post on X, the agency said the tool provides a practical framework enabling entities to assess their current privacy practices, identify gaps, and take corrective action to ensure compliance with national regulations.

The initiative comes as part of broader efforts led by the agency’s Personal Data Privacy Protection Department to support organisations in meeting the requirements of Qatar’s Personal Data Privacy Protection Law.

By offering structured guidance and accessible resources, the tool is designed to simplify the process of aligning with legal and regulatory standards.

According to NCSA, the assessment tool focuses on strengthening controls related to personal data handling, particularly in cloud computing environments, where risks around data security and privacy continue to grow.

It also aims to improve organisational readiness by promoting best practices in governance, risk management, and compliance.

Officials noted that as more entities in Qatar adopt cloud-based solutions, ensuring robust privacy safeguards has become a critical priority.

The tool is expected to support both public and private sector organisations in building secure digital ecosystems while maintaining trust in data-driven services.

Speaking to The Peninsula, cybersecurity analysts noted that the rapid digital transformation across sectors in Qatar has significantly expanded the overall risk landscape, even as it has improved efficiency and service delivery.

“The issue is not digital transformation itself, but transformation that moves faster than an organisation’s ability to ensure secure architecture, sound data models, visibility, and resilience,” said Amer Bazerbachi, Partner and Head of Cybersecurity Advisory at KPMG.

The expert remarked that Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030 is accelerating the adoption of cloud, artificial intelligence, and automation across the economy, strengthening capabilities but also increasing exposure through growing interconnectivity, third-party dependencies, and data exchange.

“Every new connection, application interface, and vendor relationship expands the potential attack surface,” Bazerbachi added, stressing the importance of embedding security and privacy into system design rather than treating them as afterthoughts.

Abdul Malik, a Doha-based cyber-risk expert, said the launch reflects a growing recognition that privacy must be embedded at the core of digital strategies rather than treated as a compliance afterthought.

“Organisations today are operating in highly interconnected environments where data flows across multiple platforms and jurisdictions,” said Malik.

“Tools like this help shift the approach from reactive compliance to proactive risk management, ensuring that privacy controls are continuously assessed and strengthened as cloud adoption expands.” Through this launch, Qatar continues to align its digital policies with international best practices, reinforcing its position as a regional leader in cybersecurity and data protection.

NCSA also encouraged stakeholders to actively utilise the tool and integrate its recommendations into their operational frameworks to ensure sustainable and secure digital growth.

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