AJMAN - Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department, has directed the implementation of 25 artificial intelligence initiatives within the department by September 2026, as part of efforts to enhance government services and operational efficiency.

The move follows the launch of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and aligns with UAE federal government directives on adopting autonomous AI assistant models.

The initiatives were reviewed during a meeting chaired by Sheikh Rashid with department officials, where implementation mechanisms and alignment with the Ajman government’s goals for modernising public services and strengthening future readiness were discussed.

Sheikh Rashid said the initiatives should improve service quality, efficiency, flexibility and sustainability across sectors, while enhancing customer experience through innovative and proactive solutions.

He added that the department aimed to translate the leadership’s directives into practical projects that support smart government concepts and deliver faster, more accurate and efficient services.

The initiatives form part of a broader strategy to develop an advanced government work ecosystem capable of adapting to future transformations and strengthening Ajman’s position in adopting AI solutions for community services.