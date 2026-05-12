The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is driving a structural surge in global electricity demand, with data centres emerging as one of the fastest-growing sources of power consumption. Facilities that previously required tens of megawatts are now scaling to 100–200 MW, while hyperscale campuses are increasingly consolidating demand at the gigawatt level, fundamentally reshaping global energy planning.

In Africa, this shift highlights a growing mismatch between emerging demand and existing infrastructure strategies. While the continent holds significant energy resources, its planning frameworks remain largely based on incremental, megawatt-scale capacity additions. However, AI-driven infrastructure requires far larger, more concentrated and reliable power systems.

Africa’s current data centre capacity stands at an estimated 300–400 MW, with projections indicating growth to 1.5–2.2 GW by 2030. Electricity demand from data centres is rising at 20–25% annually and is expected to reach around 8,000 GWh in the near term, reflecting global trends where data centre consumption could approach 945 TWh by 2030.

Unlike traditional industrial users, AI workloads require continuous, high-quality power with redundancy, placing increased pressure on grid stability and long-term scalability. This is accelerating interest in coordinated, gigawatt-scale energy and digital infrastructure development, integrating power generation and data centre investment strategies.

Global benchmarks underscore the pace of change, with Northern Virginia—the world’s largest data centre hub—exceeding 4 GW of capacity and adding over 1 GW in a single year amid near-zero vacancy rates.

The issue is expected to feature prominently at African Energy Week 2026, where discussions will focus on aligning energy planning with digital infrastructure needs, as reliable power becomes a critical enabler of AI-driven growth.

“This is ultimately about aligning Africa’s energy strategy with where global demand is heading,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “If we continue to plan in megawatts, we will struggle to compete in an economy that is already moving at the gigawatt scale. Building larger, more resilient power systems is not just about meeting demand – it is about creating the conditions for investment, innovation and long-term growth.” -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

