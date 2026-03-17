Bahrain - BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has launched its market making operations on Bahrain Bourse (BHB), following the successful completion of all regulatory, technical, and operational requirements in coordination with the relevant authorities in Bahrain.

This initiative supports liquidity provision, enhances price discovery, and contributes to efficient and orderly trading on Bahrain Bourse, reinforcing overall market quality and depth.

The commencement of market making activities on Bahrain Bourse reflects BHM Capital’s continued execution of its regional strategy and underscores the resilience of GCC capital markets. Despite evolving global conditions and periods of uncertainty, financial institutions across the region continue to operate as usual, advance strategic initiatives, and strengthen cross-border market connectivity, reinforcing the stability, maturity, and long-term confidence underpinning GCC markets.

The launch forms part of BHM Capital’s broader regional expansion through the Tabadul Hub, an initiative led by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to enhance cross-market connectivity and cooperation among regional exchanges, supporting structured and phased integration across GCC capital markets.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said: “The commencement of our market making operations on Bahrain Bourse represents an important operational milestone for BHM Capital and reaffirms our commitment to supporting regional market development under all market conditions. Through our participation in the Tabadul Hub, led by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, we continue to extend liquidity solutions across multiple exchanges while maintaining high regulatory and operational standards. We remain focused on delivering stability, continuity, and value to the markets we serve.”

Through its market making activities on Bahrain Bourse, BHM Capital will leverage its advanced trading infrastructure, disciplined risk management framework, and deep market expertise to support market stability, improve liquidity, and enhance investor confidence.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, BHM Capital will continue expanding its market making footprint across key regional financial markets, reinforcing its position as a regional liquidity provider and contributing to the depth, resilience, and sustained integration of capital markets across the GCC, it said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

