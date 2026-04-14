Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a warning over active northwesterly winds expected to affect most governorates across Oman starting Monday evening, with conditions likely to continue for several days.

The authority said the winds may lead to dust rising over desert and open areas, causing reduced visibility in several regions.

Sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate, with wave heights along the coasts of Musandam and the Sea of Oman ranging from moderate to rough, reaching up to 2.5 metres.

The daily forecast indicated partly cloudy to cloudy skies over northern governorates, with a chance of isolated rainfall over parts of the Al Hajar mountain range, while the rest of the country will see generally clear conditions.

There is also a possibility of low clouds or fog in parts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The authority urged the public to remain cautious due to poor visibility caused by dust and fog.

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