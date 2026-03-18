Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company’s (CLHO) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose by 13.9% year on year (YoY) in 2025 to EGP 823.881 million, compared to EGP 723.346 million in 2024, the firm stated on March 17th.

Revenues grew to EGP 7.227 billion last year, up from EGP 5.420 billion a year earlier.

The firm earned EGP 555.887 million in standalone net profits after tax in 2025, versus EGP 412.045 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues jumped to EGP 2.811 billion from EGP 2.147 billion.