ABU DHABI: Burjeel Holdings reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026, driven by sustained demand for specialised healthcare services and continued expansion across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The group, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: BURJEEL), said revenue increased 5.1 percent year-on-year to AED1.339 billion, supported by a 7.2 percent increase in patient footfall despite the earlier onset of Ramadan, adverse weather conditions and regional developments during March.

Excluding the impact of the Unified Procurement Program (UPP), normalised revenue growth reached 9.7 percent year-on-year. Total patient visits reached around 1.8 million during the first quarter, with outpatient footfall increasing 7.3 percent and inpatient volumes rising 5.9 percent year-on-year.

Burjeel Holdings said it continued implementing its expansion strategy through the opening of a new medical centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis, alongside the expansion of outpatient and aesthetics services under the Tajmeel brand. The group also launched specialised centres in oncology, cardiology and rare diseases.

EBITDA increased 11.2 percent year-on-year to AED201 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 15.0 percent from 14.2 percent during the same period last year, while net profit rose 44.5 percent to AED57 million.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman & CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The first quarter of 2026 was marked by a challenging regional backdrop, and I would like to express our deep appreciation for the UAE’s leadership, whose decisive actions ensured stability, safeguarded communities, and enabled continuity across critical sectors.”

He added: “In this environment, our teams delivered uninterrupted care with the highest standards of safety and quality. The quarter once again demonstrated the resilience of our network and the strength of our operating model, translating into solid performance despite temporary disruptions.”

Dr. Vayalil said the group continued to invest in expansion and strengthen advanced medical capabilities to meet growing demand for specialised healthcare services in the region. He added that Burjeel Holdings continues to strengthen its international partnerships and investments in digital transformation and complex care to support sustainable long-term growth and reinforce its position as a leading specialised healthcare platform in the region.