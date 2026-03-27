RAS AL KHAIMAH - Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) announced its financial results for the full year ended 31st December 2025, reporting strong revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability.

The company’s revenues reached AED1,075.5 million, reflecting an 8.4 percent growth in reported currency from continuing operations compared to last year, and a 9.0 percent increase on a constant currency basis.

Profitability continued its steady upward trajectory, with net profit for the year reaching AED173.3 million (of which AED111.2 million is a one off capital gain), representing a significant improvement compared to AED44.9 million in the previous year (of which AED37.6 million was a one off capital gain).

Net operating profit from continuing operations stood at AED43.9 million, reflecting improved core business performance.

EBITDA from continuing operations increased by 22.2 percent year-on-year to AED109.4 million, demonstrating the successful execution of strategic initiatives and ongoing operational efficiency measures.

Julphar maintained a solid financial position, with total assets at AED1,779.8 million and shareholders’ equity reaching AED959.8 million, supporting the company’s continued growth and long-term strategic ambitions.

Sheikh Saqer bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board, Julphar, said, “The company’s performance reflects a clear strategic direction and a commitment to building lasting value beyond short-term results. Continued focus on resilience, responsible growth, and long-term sustainability remains central to strengthening the company’s position and supporting its future ambitions across evolving markets.”

Basel Ziyadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Julphar, stated, “These results highlight our continued progress in maintaining a strong balance between investments, a solid capital structure, and sustainable long-term shareholder value creation. Our strong market position continues to be reinforced by the dedication and commitment of our teams across all operating regions.”