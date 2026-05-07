Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has approved the involuntary delisting of Misr Kuwait Investment and Trading Company's (MKIT) shares after the company failed to address regulatory violations within the timeframe set by authorities, as per a disclosure.

In a meeting held on May 6th, the EGX's Listing Committee decided to notify the company to proceed with the delisting procedures, citing non-compliance with listing rules despite prior warnings.

The company has an issued and listed capital of EGP 20 million, distributed across 20 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 1 per share. Its shares are currently listed on the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) market of the EGX under three separate issues.