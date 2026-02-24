The consolidated net profits after tax of Trans Oceans Tours Company dropped by 16.53% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 14.031 million in 2025 from EGP 16.809 million, according to the unaudited financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.161 last year from EGP 0.14 in 2024, while revenues fell by 6.36% to EGP 40 million from EGP 42.719 million.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits hit EGP 10.348 million at the end of December 2025, lower by 31.40% YoY than EGP 15.086 million.

The company posted a 5.28% YoY drop in standalone revenue to EGP 25.125 million when compared to EGP 26.526 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, Trans Oceans reported 33.32% YoY lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 8.782 million, versus EGP 13.170 million.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).