Kerzner International Holdings (Kerzner) will take over management of the Hospitality Division of Shamwari Private Game Reserve in Eastern Cape, South Africa, effective April 1, 2026.

Owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the reserve also includes Shamwari Air, a private aviation service, which Kerzner will integrate into its commercial platform, offering on-demand flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg with private lounge access.

Shamwari, spanning 25,000 hectares of protected wilderness, is home to the Big 5 and seven unique lodges, each offering tailored culinary, wellness, and multi-generational experiences.

The reserve was established to restore and conserve the region’s wildlife, birdlife, and ecological diversity.

This partnership expands Kerzner’s Rare Finds portfolio, emphasising distinctive, conservation-led destinations in Africa.

The collaboration leverages Kerzner’s global expertise in experiential luxury while maintaining Shamwari’s individuality and conservation mission. Under the leadership of Joe Cloete, a 34-year veteran of the property, Kerzner aims to enhance sustainable and impactful travel experiences while setting new standards for luxury in the region.

Shamwari’s integration strengthens Kerzner’s African presence alongside properties such as One&Only Cape Town, One&Only Nyungwe House, One&Only Le Saint Géran, and Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort, creating a seamless network of high-end, experiential destinations.

“South Africa is where the Kerzner story began, and it remains the heartbeat of our DNA. The addition of Shamwari Private Game Reserve to our Rare Finds collection marks a significant milestone as we deepen our commitment to this extraordinary destination,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “We have immense respect for the vision that has shaped Shamwari into a globally recognised leader in wildlife conservation, community engagement and responsible tourism. Through Rare Finds, Kerzner unlocks exceptional destinations and introduces them to a global audience, remaining true to each place’s individual identity while guided by our standards of luxury, Amazing Experiences and Everlasting Memories. Building on the success of destinations such as Bab Al Shams and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, this approach allows properties to seamlessly connect into the Kerzner ecosystem, supported by our operational expertise and global platforms, while enabling the development of future hospitality and adventure-led experiences across Africa and beyond.”

Joe Cloete, Chief Executive Officer of Shamwari Private Game Reserve, says, “We at Shamwari Private Game Reserve are thrilled to be included in the Rare Finds portfolio of Kerzner International. This endorses our continuous commitment to adding value to our guest experience as we grow the Shamwari brand in the international market.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).