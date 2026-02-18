The Federal Government has announced plans to undertake a comprehensive review of the reported acquisition of IHS Towers by MTN Group, citing the strategic importance of telecommunications infrastructure to Nigeria’s digital economy and national security.

In a press statement signed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, the Ministry said it is closely monitoring developments in the telecommunications sector following the acquisition involving IHS Towers and MTN Group.

The Ministry noted that under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the administration has over the past two years implemented reforms aimed at stabilising and strengthening the telecommunications sector as a key pillar of the country’s digital economy.

According to the statement, government interventions, including policy clarity, regulatory support and sustained engagement with industry stakeholders, have helped restore investor confidence and improve overall sector performance.

The Ministry pointed to recent financial results released by major telecom operators, which it said show a return to improved profitability, increased infrastructure investments and enhanced operational stability across the industry.

However, it stressed that given the critical role telecommunications infrastructure plays in national security, economic growth, financial services, innovation and social inclusion, any major structural change within the sector must align with the administration’s broader market development agenda under the Renewed Hope policy framework.

“To ensure strategic actions by private sector operators are consistent with national objectives, the Ministry will undertake a thorough assessment of this development in collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities,” the statement said.

The government said the review would focus on protecting consumers, safeguarding investments and preserving the long-term sustainability of the telecommunications industry.

Reaffirming its commitment to a stable and transparent policy environment, the Ministry said it remains focused on keeping Nigeria’s telecommunications industry on a strong growth trajectory, in line with its broader vision of building a resilient and globally competitive digital economy.

